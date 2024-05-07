Left Menu

Building collapse in South Africa leaves two dead, dozens trapped

Rescue efforts were underway after two people were killed and dozens remained trapped after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed in the South African city of George, authorities said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 01:19 IST
Rescue efforts were underway after two people were killed and dozens remained trapped after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed in the South African city of George, authorities said on Monday. Twenty-two people were rescued from the site and sent to hospitals, the municipality of George, a coastal city east of Cape Town, said in a statement.

Western Cape premier Alan Winde said two among the retrieved had died, while 53 remain trapped under the rubble. "Seventy-five members of construction crew have been confirmed on site at that time of the incident," he said.

CCTV footage obtained by Reuters showed a cloud of dust as the building crumbled on Monday afternoon. "I saw one guy was working and then 'boom' and I saw the whole building collapsed... I'm also traumatised. It is very sad," Theresa Jeyi, a local councillor, told reporters at the scene.

The provincial government said police and rescue teams with sniffer dogs were on site. Rescue workers on site were trying to recall where they heard calls from people, George Mayor Leon van Wyk told SABC, while rescue equipment was on its way.

"This is going to be a really lengthy exercise and probably going to go right through the night," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

