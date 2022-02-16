Live To Inspire join hands with Rishiraj Sanghvi to introduce sustainable development measures for the welfare of society

New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI/ATK): Live To Inspire has recently joined hands with Rishiraj Sanghvi, 14 years young youth of India to inspire NGOs of the nation through the creative social initiative for building sustainable cities and communities with United First. The collaboration will benefit people who are affected by the pandemic and are looking ways for medical and financial assistance.

Since the pandemic has impacted several nations, they have started supporting the country with creative social initiatives in the collaborations of several NGOs in India. Rishiraj Sanghvi is a youngster from Ahmedabad who has started first working over the most sensitive social cause of supporting underprivileged people by providing them food through community kitchen, medicines, masks, and sanitizer initially when COVID19 was affecting the nation. The urge of serving got boosted when he initiated his second social drive of Plantable pencil which he executed over 15 states and two UTs with Live to Inspire trust. Starting from scratch he executed the first social activity in which from fundraising to execution was done by him which was entirely based on Goal 13: Climate Actions of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals India 2030.

He has been inspired by his grandfather who is involved with various social organizations, servicing, and communities in the area of health care, education, religious organization, and schools. He says, "My grandfather, my father, and our whole family have been my inspiration to start serving at this young age. Rishiraj is fond of various hobbies like Art, Cooking, football, cricket, etc. He added further: "I dream that every person in India lives dignified and sustainable living. Social initiatives are the first step towards the lofty dream. The first step of building sustainable cities and communities which every young youth of our country should take as a moral responsibility and serve every year at least 3-4 times to the people in need. Balancing is an art that he has mastered at a young age and he insists on the youth of this country too. Inspired by the life of Warren Buffet, he feels that a gesture of generosity by any means gives him joyousness and magnifies his intent to strive for the betterment of people. He also feels that books are the best friend to grow wisdom in young life. From grandfather to father who is adding wisdom in his life and from mother to grandmother who is adding the essence of spirituality in life, Rishiraj is inclined to set a new benchmark in his life through continuously focusing on investing at the right time at the right place to grow faster than his age.

With a vision to leave a mark in society, he is constantly working towards developing himself and parallel to it serving society, And, is joining hands with more people to create a buzz with his work all around the world.

