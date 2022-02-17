Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa lose four early wickets against New Zealand

Matt Henry took three early wickets as New Zealand made the most of a decision to bowl, putting South Africa to the sword in the opening session of the first test in Christchurch on Thursday.

The visitors were 44 for four at lunch after their top-order had no answer to the relentless New Zealand attack. Henry and fellow pacemen Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson extracted considerable movement in the air and bounce off the pitch, hitting their line and length repeatedly and earning ample reward for their efforts.

All four wickets were caught by the wicketkeeper or the slips cordon. Henry picked up 3-16, collecting the scalps of captain Dean Elgar (1), Aiden Markram (15) and Rassie van der Dussen (8). Jamieson chipped in with the wicket of Sarel Erwee (10), while Southee bowled well without reward.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and had little hesitation in sending South Africa in. Latham is leading the Blackcaps in the absence of Kane Williamson as he recovers from an elbow injury.

New Zealand are also without pace bowler Trent Boult, who is awaiting the birth of a child. South Africa are without Keegan Petersen after the right-handed batter contracted the coronavirus.

