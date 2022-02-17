PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 17

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Atom Bank valued at £435mn as it targets market listing next year https://on.ft.com/3BoF8Kc - Generali chair expresses 'sadness' as he announces departure https://on.ft.com/3GTt04P

- UK to scrap 'golden visas' in crackdown on money laundering https://on.ft.com/3GZ8KPk - Apple shareholders urged to vote against Tim Cook's $99mn pay package https://on.ft.com/3gTnTXP

Overview - UK's Atom Bank has been valued at 435 million pounds ($590.82 million) after raising more than 75 million pounds ($101.87 million) from its investors for an expansion.

- The chairman of Italy's biggest insurer, Generali , plans to step down in April after 11 years in the job, saying that current tensions among investors were a source of regret. - The UK is set to abolish the 'golden visa' as Russian actions over Ukraine spurred renewed calls to tackle "dirty money" flooding into the country.

- Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) urged Apple Inc investors to vote against Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's remuneration, citing concerns around the magnitude and structure of his equity award ($1 = 0.7363 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

