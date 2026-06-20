Vice President Highlights Heritage and Development in Ladakh

Vice-President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan continued his three-day official visit to Ladakh with a series of visits that highlighted the region's strategic importance, cultural heritage and developmental initiatives. Accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Vice-President visited the Hall of Fame War Memorial, Sindhu Ghat, the Pashmina Goat Farm at Upshi and a pioneering water conservation project on the Sindhu River.

At the Hall of Fame War Memorial in Leh, Radhakrishnan paid tribute to the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces and praised their unwavering dedication to protecting the nation. He said the spirit of putting the nation first serves as a source of inspiration for every citizen. The Vice-President also toured galleries showcasing operations from the Indo-Pak and Indo-China wars, describing them as powerful reminders of the courage and sacrifice displayed by India's military personnel. He commended the Indian Army for preserving the memorial as a place of remembrance and national pride.

Focus on Ladakh's Cultural and Economic Strengths

Later, Radhakrishnan visited Sindhu Ghat and offered prayers on the banks of the historic Sindhu River. He described the river as a symbol of India's civilisational heritage and cultural unity, noting its enduring significance in the country's history.

The Vice-President also toured the Pashmina Goat Farm in Upshi, where he was briefed on efforts to preserve and promote Ladakh's globally recognised Pashmina industry. He praised the role of Changthangi goats in producing world-famous Pashmina wool and acknowledged the contribution of local communities to maintaining this traditional livelihood.

He noted that the sector plays an important role in supporting rural families and enhancing economic opportunities for women involved in Pashmina production and related activities. He also appreciated the efforts of scientists, farm staff and local stakeholders working to strengthen the industry while preserving an important part of Ladakh's cultural heritage.

Innovative Water Project Draws Praise

A major highlight of the visit was the inspection of the first rock check dam constructed on the Sindhu River under the Sindhu Jal Samriddhi Abhiyan. The project has been designed as an environmentally friendly and cost-effective solution to water challenges faced by local farmers. Radhakrishnan praised the initiative for helping increase water availability in shallow sections of the river, allowing farmers to irrigate their fields during crucial agricultural periods. He said such locally adapted solutions can play a significant role in improving water security, supporting farming communities and promoting sustainable development in the region.

The Vice-President also met personnel of the 5th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), commending their professionalism and commitment while serving under difficult terrain and weather conditions. His visit will conclude on June 21, when he is scheduled to participate in International Day of Yoga celebrations in Ladakh, adding another dimension to a tour focused on heritage, sustainability and national service.