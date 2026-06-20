Odisha Ships First Egg Powder Export to Austria

India has achieved a new milestone in its processed food export sector with the first-ever commercial shipment of dried whole egg powder from Odisha to Austria. The export was facilitated by the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The consignment was exported by OVO Farm Pvt. Ltd., based in Balangir district, marking a significant step in expanding India's portfolio of value-added agricultural and poultry products in international markets. The shipment highlights the growing acceptance of Indian processed food products among global buyers and creates fresh opportunities for the country's poultry processing industry. The export also reflects Odisha's increasing role in India's agro-processing sector, with local enterprises now reaching premium markets in Europe.

Modern Processing Facility Drives Export Growth

To support export-oriented production, OVO Farm established a modern egg processing facility in Balangir in 2025. The unit produces dried egg products that meet strict domestic and international quality requirements. The facility complies with Export Inspection Council standards, European Union hygiene regulations and other internationally recognised food safety norms. It is certified under FSSC 22000 Version 6 and also holds HALAL and KOSHER certifications, enabling access to a wide range of global markets.

The exported consignment consisted of 22.6 metric tonnes of dried whole egg powder. The product is manufactured through a spray-drying process that converts liquid eggs into powder while maintaining quality, nutritional value and shelf stability. Extensive quality checks are conducted throughout production to ensure compliance with international standards.

Growing Demand for Indian Value-Added Products

Dried whole egg powder is widely used across industries, including food processing, bakery products, confectionery manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. Its long shelf life, ease of storage and transportation make it a preferred ingredient for manufacturers around the world.

The consignment was virtually flagged off by APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev. Senior officials from the Government of Odisha, including Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department Commissioner-cum-Secretary Prem Chand and Balangir Collector Gaurav Shivaji Isalwar, participated in the event alongside industry representatives and APEDA officials.

APEDA has supported the exporter through financial assistance programmes aimed at improving processing infrastructure, strengthening food safety systems and enhancing laboratory testing capabilities. These initiatives help Indian companies meet the demanding standards of international markets. Austria and other European countries import egg powder for various food and industrial applications. The successful shipment is expected to boost confidence among exporters, encourage further investments in poultry processing and strengthen Odisha's position as an emerging hub for value-added agricultural exports.

Industry stakeholders believe the development could open the door for greater exports of processed poultry products from India while creating employment opportunities and supporting economic growth in the region.