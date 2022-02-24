IMF says board approves $116 million disbursement to Cameroon

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday its Executive Board has approved a $116 million disbursement for Cameroon after completing an initial review of the country's loan programs.

The payment will bring total disbursements to about $293 million under Cameroon's Extended Credit Facility and Extended Fund Facility arrangements. The programs were valued at about $689 million and approved in July 2021, the IMF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)