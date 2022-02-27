EU could ban Russian flights from its airspace, official says
Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 15:09 IST
A European Union-wide ban for Russian flights could be part of a fresh package of sanctions on Moscow to be discussed later on Sunday by the bloc's foreign ministers, an EU official said.
A vast majority of EU member states have already closed their airspace to these flights, and a more formal decision could be taken shortly, the official added.
