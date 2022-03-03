Travel booking company Amadeus to suspend Aeroflot from system

Spanish air travel booking company Amadeus has started to suspend the fares offered by Russian carrier Aeroflot from its systems, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

Amadeus stopped all planned commercial projects in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine last week, the spokesperson said.

The company is evaluating the impact from international sanctions on Russia and from Russia's retaliatory measures may have on its business.

