Left Menu

Indiamart invests Rs 17 cr in Zimyo

Online B2B platform Indiamart on Thursday said it has invested about Rs 17 crore in software-as-a-service SaaS firm Zimyo Consulting Private Limited. This investment is another step towards Indiamarts long term vision of providing a holistic ecosystem for all business needs, Agarwal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 22:12 IST
Indiamart invests Rs 17 cr in Zimyo
  • Country:
  • India

Online B2B platform Indiamart on Thursday said it has invested about Rs 17 crore in software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm Zimyo Consulting Private Limited. Indiamart founder and CEO Dinesh Agarwal said COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of SaaS-based HR management solutions by new age as well as traditional businesses. ''Apart from their core Payroll and attendance management modules, we also feel that there is immense potential in Zimyo's vision of providing comprehensive HR management modules and other benefits to employees as well as employers. ''This investment is another step towards Indiamart's long term vision of providing a holistic ecosystem for all business needs,'' Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Swedish Armed Forces says Russian fighter jets violated Swedish airspace

Sweden
3
Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

Five dead in Romanian military rescue helicopter crash -Defence Ministry

 Romania
4
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022