Left Menu

Russia may allow outside firms to maintain airliners amid sanctions, Tass says

Russia could allow passenger airliners to be maintained by third-party firms in a bid to help its domestic carriers hit by sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, Tass news agency said on Saturday. Tass said the Russian transport ministry had drawn up a draft bill to help airlines until September 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2022 01:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 01:34 IST
Russia may allow outside firms to maintain airliners amid sanctions, Tass says

Russia could allow passenger airliners to be maintained by third-party firms in a bid to help its domestic carriers hit by sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine, Tass news agency said on Saturday.

Tass said the Russian transport ministry had drawn up a draft bill to help airlines until September 2022. It would also suspend all planned and unscheduled inspections of carriers, the Russian news agency reported. Boeing Co and Airbus SE - the world's two largest aircraft manufacturers - have suspended the supply of components and services to Russian airlines, a move that will likely make it harder to maintain planes.

The bill would allow "the repair of aircraft and the replacement of components by third-party companies, as long as they meet the requirements for companies that are involved in maintenance," Tass said. It did not give details. Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier on Saturday said Moscow was in talks with aircraft leasing companies to resolve potential issues linked to sanctions.

Russia's state aviation authority is recommending that domestic airlines with foreign-leased aircraft suspend passenger and cargo flights abroad from Russia from March 6 and from foreign countries to Russia starting on March 8 to prevent their possible seizure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine
2
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
3
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptom 6-12 months after COVID-19 -study; Belgium set to remove almost all COVID restrictions and more

Health News Roundup: Almost a third of people report lingering symptom 6-12 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022