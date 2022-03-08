First convoy of evacuees leaves Ukrainian city of Sumy, officials say
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 08-03-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 14:47 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A first convoy of residents and foreign students has left the Ukrainian city of Sumy after an agreement with Russia on establishing a humanitarian corridor, officials said on Tuesday.
"We have already started the evacuation of civilians from Sumy to Poltava (in central Ukraine), including foreign students," the foreign ministry said in a tweet. "We call on Russia to agree on other humanitarian corridors in Ukraine."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement