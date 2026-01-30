China's coast guard organized 134 patrols around Senkaku Islands in past five years, state media says

China's ‌Coast Guard organised 134 patrols around ⁠the Senkaku Islands in the past five ​years, state-run CCTV ‍said.

In 2025, it patrolled the region ⁠for ‌357 ⁠days out of the year, ‍the report said.

Senkaku ​Islands, administered by ⁠Japan but also claimed ⁠by China, have long been a ⁠flashpoint in relations ⁠between ‌the two Asian powers.

