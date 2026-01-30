China's coast guard organized 134 patrols around Senkaku Islands in past five years, state media says
30-01-2026
China's Coast Guard organised 134 patrols around the Senkaku Islands in the past five years, state-run CCTV said.
In 2025, it patrolled the region for 357 days out of the year, the report said.
Senkaku Islands, administered by Japan but also claimed by China, have long been a flashpoint in relations between the two Asian powers.
