1908 E-ventures Pvt Ltd (an Ador Group Enterprise) acquires personal care brand Coccoon

~ Clean Beauty focused company buys Indian consumer care start-up- “Coccoon” in order to help it grow and to expand ~ Mumbai, March 2022: 1908 E-ventures Pvt Ltd (an Ador Group Enterprise) has acquired the personal care brand Coccoon.1908 E-ventures Pvt Ltd. was founded and accelerated by the Ador Group, a 114-year-old diversified business Group. The diversified business Group has over forty years of experience in the manufacturing and distribution of skin care and personal care products. 1908 E-ventures Pvt. Ltd. runs Sublime Life, an online platform and community founded in 2019, to connect and access ethical, sustainable, and clean brands from across the globe to the conscious consumer of today. The acquisition aims to bring growth for brand cocoon at 10x. In February 2022, Sublime Life raised $2 million in a funding round led by Root Ventures. Funds raised in this round will be utilized towards scaling up and strengthening the operations of Sublime Life, also boasting 1908’s strategy to establish itself as a House of Brands.

Coccoon brand by EM & EM Personal Care Pvt Ltd. is devoted to protection, pampering & nourishment with products in the skin and hair care category for men and women. Founded by Dr. Mohit Lalvani a serial entrepreneur, his ventures are focused on solving problems in the beauty and personal care industry. With a passion for formulation, knowledge, and resources from having years of experience in the industry, he established a personal care brand, Coccoon, in 2017, to stir the entire beauty industry. Coccoon delivers customers with products that are paraben-free, devoid of any harmful chemicals, and developed from a composition of ingredients that include natural actives obtained from natural sources across the globe.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dr. Deep Lalvani, 1908 E-Ventures Pvt Ltd said, “This is a significant time for us at The Company. Coccoon is a quality brand celebrated across India. Its exciting range in the personal care category aligns with our sensibilities of creating clean and environmentally conscious products. Coccoon presents us with an immense opportunity to cater to the aspirations of wellness and beauty-conscious customers around the world. We will extend our full support for Coccoon to regain its rightful glory.’’ He further added ‘’ Sublime Life, as the pioneer of the clean beauty industry in India will work closely with its customers and stakeholders to bring the best-in-class products and formulations to market. With Coccoon, the company will further enhance its product offering with performance-based and concern-based ingredients and products. We look forward to growing the brand exponentially in the coming years.” Dr. Mohit Lalvani, Founder, Coccoon said “With a core focus on well-being, our products go through a series of tests and we have been quick to establish products that are non-toxic, clinically tested, dermatologically approved, and safe to use. This acquisition is a step in the right direction for us as it will unlock strong collaborations between both the brands and drive Coccoon’s growth by leveraging the global reach of 1908 E-ventures Pvt Ltd (an Ador Group Enterprise) and their varied skilled capabilities.’’ Coccoon has acclaimed products in the skin and hair care segment like sulphate free shampoos, nourishing hair masks, hair serums, polishing mists, and products like repairing night creams, moisturizers, face washes in the skincare segment. Coccoon is also known for the uniqueness of products and formulations across its skincare and haircare range. The product range is targeted at urban women and men who not only care about how they look but are also conscious of the kind of products that they use on their skin and hair.

The official acquisition was completed after 6 weeks of planning. With this acquisition, 1908 E-Ventures further plans to build on its clean beauty platform led house of brand strategy and is geared up to further enhance the eco-system for Coccoon and accelerate growth with new product launches and marketing strength for the brand About Ador Multiproducts Ltd: AMPL, a leading contract manufacturer of personal care products in India, offers a one-stop shop from product conception to finished goods. We have one manufacturing unit strategically located in Puducherry which is beneficial to cater to the large lucrative India market. Since its inception, Ador Multiproducts Ltd. (AMPL) has gone a long way to become one of India’s leading players in the industry. The organization is listed on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Mumbai. Ador Multiproducts Ltd. is the parent company and largest majority shareholder in 1908 E-ventures Pvt. Ltd. About Coccoon: Coccoon ensures a healthy concoction of advanced sciences and botanic elements to provide you with utmost benefits for all rounded skin care and hair care regime. They are humanely developed and promise to always remain that way. With a keen interest in your well-being, the products go through a series of tests that are Non-Toxic, Clinically Tested, Dermatologically Approved and Safe to Use. Coccoon boasts of an R and D arm that enables us to explore new territories and innovate for the future where the products are spun by the voice-driven by the evolving need for skin and hair protection. A future where beauty products don’t just beautify but also protect, pamper and nourish.

About Em & Em Personal Care Pvt. Ltd Em & Em Personal Care Pvt. Ltd is a company known for developing innovative, clinically tested and dermatologically approved skin and hair care products. They have developed trend-setting products offering the best of both worlds - instant, visible results as well as long-lasting solutions. Driven by the beauty aspirations of today’s men and women, the range lets you customers enjoy the goodness of unique, active ingredients from around the globe.

