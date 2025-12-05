Supreme Court Saves Panchayat Bhawan from Demolition
The Supreme Court has overturned an Allahabad High Court order to demolish a Panchayat Bhawan in Uttar Pradesh due to claims of obstruction of a public path. The top court emphasized the importance of not wasting public funds and asked for local inspections to resolve the pathway issue.
The Supreme Court has intervened to prevent the demolition of a Panchayat Bhawan in Pilibhit district, Uttar Pradesh, overturning an order from the Allahabad High Court. The high court had mandated the building's removal, alleging it blocked a village pathway.
Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi stressed the importance of safeguarding public funds, noting that taxpayer money financed the construction on government-owned Gram Sabha land. The Supreme Court, modifying the high court's March 4, 2024 order, underlined the need to resolve the alleged pathway obstruction without resorting to demolition.
During proceedings, the court learned of an alternative pathway already in existence. The district collector has been tasked with inspecting the site to confirm pathway accessibility, ensuring the community conflict over plot No. 254 is addressed, as initiated by a PIL from villager Angrej Singh.
