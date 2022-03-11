Left Menu

5 Indian students still stuck in Ukraine's Kherson, claims Rajasthan activist

Five Indian students are still stuck in the south Ukrainian city of Kherson and have urged the Centre to evacuate them, according to an activist based in Rajasthan Bundi. During the call, the students said they were not in a position to venture out of their building due to heavy shelling, Sharma claimed.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 11-03-2022 18:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 18:25 IST
5 Indian students still stuck in Ukraine's Kherson, claims Rajasthan activist
  • Country:
  • India

Five Indian students are still stuck in the south Ukrainian city of Kherson and have urged the Centre to evacuate them, according to an activist based in Rajasthan Bundi. Charmesh Sharma claimed that the students, who have taken refuge inside a building amid a fierce Russian military offensive, got in touch with him via WhatsApp and narrated their plight. Sharma has written to the office of the president, prime minister and Union minister of External Affairs, urging them immediately take steps to airlift the five stranded Indian students. The five Indian students who are trapped in the Ukrainian city are Vadi Vivek and Milan Domadiya, both from Jamnagar in Gujarat, Tannu and Simran Kaur from Haryana's Rohtak and Arokia Raj from Tamil Nadu. During the call, the students said they were not in a position to venture out of their building due to heavy shelling, Sharma claimed. He said the Indian students who have so far been evacuated by the government had to walk or travel to the warn-torn country's borders but these five students are not in a position to do so due to heavy shelling, Sharma said.

The students said they have exhausted their food supplies and are left with little money. A taxi driver in Kherson city recently cheated the five students of around 200 dollars on pretext of giving them a safe ride, Sharma claimed. Three flights from Poland's Rzeszow carrying Indian students who were stuck in Ukraine's Sumy landed in Delhi on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

Oracle profit takes a hit from higher cloud ramp-up cost

 Global
4
Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Original Buzz Aldrin moon walk photo sells for $7,700 at auction and more

Science News Roindup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022