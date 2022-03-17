Left Menu

Canada to ditch pre-arrival COVID testing requirement for travelers -source

Canada will remove the need for incoming fully vaccinated travelers to get tested for COVID-19 before entering the country, starting on April 1, a source familiar with the plan said on Wednesday. The government is expected to announce the easing of testing requirements for people entering the country by all modes of transport on Thursday, according to the government source, who declined to be named because the plan was not yet public.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 17-03-2022 03:02 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 02:58 IST
Canada to ditch pre-arrival COVID testing requirement for travelers -source
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada will remove the need for incoming fully vaccinated travelers to get tested for COVID-19 before entering the country, starting on April 1, a source familiar with the plan said on Wednesday.

The government is expected to announce the easing of testing requirements for people entering the country by all modes of transport on Thursday, according to the government source, who declined to be named because the plan was not yet public. Pre-entry testing requirements would still be in effect for partially or unvaccinated travelers.

As the effects of the Omicron COVID wave wanes, the federal government has taken a more cautious approach to easing health restrictions than some of the provincial governments. Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said last week it would scrap virtually all pandemic-related public health measures by end-April, citing the reduced threat of the pandemic. Other provinces, including Alberta and Quebec, have also announced an easing of restrictions.

The move could further boost Canadian air carriers who were seeing a bounce in spring travel after a slump due to the spread of coronavirus infections. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp had reported plans to remove the testing requirement earlier.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
3
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia
4
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022