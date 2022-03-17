UAE cargo firm confirms sinking of ship off Iran

Dubai-based Salem Al Makrani Cargo Company confirmed that one of their ships sank on Thursday off the coast of Iran and that Iranian authorities had sent a vessel to rescue the 30 crew members.

"Sixteen people have been removed from the water, 11 are still on a life raft and two people remain in the water," a spokesperson told Reuters. The company said the ship sank in bad weather. The spokesman added that the firm was in touch with Assaluyeh port authorities in Iran as well with Bahraini aerial rescue services for potential assistance.

Iran's official IRNA news agency had reported earlier in the day that the United Arab Emirates ship was transporting cars and sank 30 miles from Iran's Assaluyeh port.

