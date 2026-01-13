Trump Weighs Military Response Against Iran Amid Protests

President Donald Trump is at a pivotal juncture, contemplating a potential military response against Iran as the nation intensifies its crackdown on protests. This wave of unrest has resulted in nearly 600 deaths, leaving Trump's administration deliberating on strategic options amid international tensions.

The U.S. president has consistently threatened military intervention against Tehran if it continues its violent suppression of demonstrators. While Trump currently weighs his options, he has enacted a 25% tariff on countries engaging with Iran, signifying a firm stance against the Islamic Republic's actions.

In the backdrop of potential negotiations with Iranian officials, the White House remains tight-lipped about the specifics. Meanwhile, pressure mounts as Trump's allies urge decisive action to further destabilize Iran's theocratic regime, seizing the opportunity posed by the ongoing civil unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)