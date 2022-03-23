No flights taking off from Somalia's Mogadishu airport due to gun attack - travel agent
There are no flights taking off from Somalia's Mogadishu airport due to an ongoing gun attack near its gate, a travel agent said on Wednesday.
"There is no taking off for flights for it is risky due to exchange of gunfire. Landing is possible," Mohamed Ahmed, a staff member of Tawakal Travel Agency, told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
