No flights taking off from Somalia's Mogadishu airport due to gun attack - travel agent

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 23-03-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 15:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
There are no flights taking off from Somalia's Mogadishu airport due to an ongoing gun attack near its gate, a travel agent said on Wednesday.

"There is no taking off for flights for it is risky due to exchange of gunfire. Landing is possible," Mohamed Ahmed, a staff member of Tawakal Travel Agency, told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

