Portugal's home sales soared to record high in 2021 amid pandemic

While the first few months of last year were marked by a drop in the number of transactions due to COVID-19 restrictions, property deals started accelerating again from March, in part boosted by demand for bigger properties after the pandemic forced many people to work from home. Tax residents in Portugal accounted for almost 95% of property deals, followed by residents in other European Union countries, at 2.8%, and non-EU countries, at 2.6%.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 23-03-2022 20:07 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 20:07 IST
The value of Portuguese homes that changed hands last year soared 31% and the number of such deals rose almost 21%, reaching record highs, official data showed on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to an appetite for property. The National Statistics Institute said house prices rose 9.4% from a year earlier, exceeding an 8.8% rise in 2020, with price increases being sharper in existing dwellings than in new ones.

It said 165,682 home sales occurred in Portugal last year with the total value of that property hitting 28.1 billion euros ($30.88 billion), and the Lisbon Metropolitan Area accounting for almost 43% of that total value. While the first few months of last year were marked by a drop in the number of transactions due to COVID-19 restrictions, property deals started accelerating again from March, in part boosted by demand for bigger properties after the pandemic forced many people to work from home.

Tax residents in Portugal accounted for almost 95% of property deals, followed by residents in other European Union countries, at 2.8%, and non-EU countries, at 2.6%. ($1 = 0.9099 euros) \

