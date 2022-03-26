Lakmé Salon is ready to set big beauty trends for 2022, at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week

Backstage Heroes from Lakmé Salon & Academy will showcase their expert craftsmanship in hair and makeup across over 13 shows at the Atelier MUMBAI, India, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the on-ground edition of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week, Lakmé Salon & Academy, India's leading salon chain, partners with over 13 promising new designers for bespoke hair and makeup collections. With sustainability, creativity and innovation at the forefront, each look has been exclusively created by the National Creative Directors at Lakmé Salon to help the designers highlight their collections.

The Lakmé Salon trendsetting hair and makeup collections, designed and curated by the Lakmé Backstage Heroes from Lakme Salon & Academy, will set beauty trends for the coming year. From Swarovski beads in the hair and afro braids to edgy hairdos and accessories, the hair collection will feature something for every personality and hair type. On the makeup front, the collection is all-inclusive – ultra minimum to OTT maximal looks, powerful tinted brows and bright eyeshadow hues to strong, bold and standout, glass skin, experimental glitter eye makeup and much more.

A team of over 40 highly trained Backstage Heroes from Lakmé Salon & Academy are exclusively creating hair and makeup looks for the Atelier shows, including those by Outhouse, Lakmé Lumi Cream Presents Alpana Neeraj #LitWithLumi, realme Presents Shantnu And Nikhil, R/ELAN™Presents Circular Design Challenge In Partnership With FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week & United Nations Environment Programme, Rise Worldwide X Fashion For Good Present Innovation For Circularity Divyam Mehta/Ka-Sha Nitin Bal Chauhan, Khadi India Presents Mossi Abhishek Gupta Benares Anavila/Anju Modi Charu Parashar/Rina Dhaka, Kaveri by Rajdeep Ranawat, NEXA Presents The Spotlight Featuring Two Point Two, Natural Diamond Council Presents A Sea Of Million Stories By Rimzim Dadu, NBA 75 X Ananya Modi Jain, 6Degree Presents Sejal Kamdar Designs Varun Chakkilam Romaa Keerthi Kadire, and Siddharth Tytler.

Speaking to the collaboration Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO and Executive Director, Lakmé Lever said, ''Backstage Heroes from Lakmé Salon & Academy have been running the backstage of Lakmé Fashion Week for nearly two decades. Our best experts undergo a year-long training programme and are exclusively mentored by our National Creative Directors to perform here. As the Hair and Makeup partner at the Atelier of FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week, we have the fantastic opportunity to collaborate with leading and new-age designers, learn from the best and create trendsetting looks on the runway. We then bring these trends from the runway to the street in 450+ Lakmé Salons across India for our real showstoppers – our clients.'' Lakmé Salon brings backstage expertise and experience of Lakmé Fashion Week to modern Indian women through a team of over 5000+ highly trained professional stylists. With professionally trained hair and makeup experts with countless shows under their belt and outstanding skin services, Lakmé Salons offer customers a distinct portfolio of services and backstage rituals presented in a unique Runway Secrets menu.

The hair and makeup collection will be available at Lakmé Salon.

Lakmé Salon: Instagram: @Lakmé salon; Facebook: @Lakmé salon Lakmé Fashion Week: Instagram: @Lakmé fashionwk; Facebook: @Lakmé fashionwk Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI): Instagram: @FDCIofficial; Facebook: @FDCIofficial

