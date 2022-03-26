Left Menu

3 killed, 8 injured in car-truck collision in Ajmer

Three persons were killed and eight others injured after an SUV car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Ajmer district, police said Saturday. The passengers were going to Ajmer after offering prayers in Sarwad when the accident took place. The eight injured are undergoing treatment in Ajmer, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-03-2022 13:04 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 12:57 IST
Three persons were killed and eight others injured after an SUV car they were travelling in collided with a truck in Ajmer district, police said Saturday. The accident occurred near Loharwada village on Ajmer-Kota highway on Friday evening. The passengers were going to Ajmer after offering prayers in Sarwad when the accident took place. The deceased were identified as Riyaz Khan, the driver, and Rukhsana and Suraiya Parveen, who were travelling with him. The eight injured are undergoing treatment in Ajmer, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

