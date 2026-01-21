Judge Orders Prosecutor Halligan to Cease Claiming U.S. Attorney Title

A U.S. judge has issued a directive to Lindsey Halligan, known for her alignment with former President Donald Trump, to refrain from falsely claiming the title of 'U.S. Attorney.' Judge David Novak ruled that Halligan's use of the title in her court filings was unlawful and described it as deceptive.

Judge Novak, who himself was appointed by Trump, warned of potential disciplinary actions if the misuse of the title continued. He emphasized that Halligan lacks the legal standing to present herself as the top federal prosecutor in Virginia's Eastern District, branding any such act as a deliberate falsehood.

The clash highlights tensions between the Justice Department and Virginia's federal judges. Halligan was previously tasked with investigating figures like former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Critics argue that Halligan's appointment violated federal law, which the Department of Justice is now appealing.

