Left Menu

Trade Tensions Escalate as Trump Targets Europe Over Greenland

A global stock market selloff unfolded after President Trump's threats of reigniting a trade war with Europe over Greenland. The threats included increased tariffs if the U.S. is not allowed to purchase Greenland. Markets across Wall Street, Europe, and Asia reacted with significant drops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 03:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 03:52 IST
Trade Tensions Escalate as Trump Targets Europe Over Greenland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A sweeping selloff gripped global markets on Tuesday as President Donald Trump's threats against Europe stoked fears of a trade war. Trump warned of increased tariffs on several EU nations, demanding the U.S. be permitted to buy Greenland after his Nobel Peace Prize disappointment.

The geopolitical tensions revived the 'Sell America' trade dynamic, which first came into play following Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs in April. EU leaders are poised to convene in Brussels to explore countermeasures, including potential tariffs on U.S. imports valued at 93 billion euros.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq registered their largest daily losses since October amid rising geopolitical risks. European and Asian markets also declined, with investors wary of ongoing fiscal uncertainties and escalation in U.S.-EU trade disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026