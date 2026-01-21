Trade Tensions Escalate as Trump Targets Europe Over Greenland

A sweeping selloff gripped global markets on Tuesday as President Donald Trump's threats against Europe stoked fears of a trade war. Trump warned of increased tariffs on several EU nations, demanding the U.S. be permitted to buy Greenland after his Nobel Peace Prize disappointment.

The geopolitical tensions revived the 'Sell America' trade dynamic, which first came into play following Trump's 'Liberation Day' tariffs in April. EU leaders are poised to convene in Brussels to explore countermeasures, including potential tariffs on U.S. imports valued at 93 billion euros.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq registered their largest daily losses since October amid rising geopolitical risks. European and Asian markets also declined, with investors wary of ongoing fiscal uncertainties and escalation in U.S.-EU trade disagreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)