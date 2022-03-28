Boeing explores collaboration with IGRUA to enhance flight training

US-based aerospace company Boeing on Monday said it is exploring strategic collaboration opportunities with Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) to enhance safety and quality in early career flight training.

IGRUA is a premier flight training organisation under the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

''Our strategic collaboration with IGRUA will look at ways to further emphasize safety and quality to aspiring airline cadets in training and throughout their careers,'' said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India.

Krishnendu Gupta, Director, IGRUA, said the collaboration with Boeing will help the academy set the bar even higher to achieve global standards. ''The collaboration will not just benefit the next generation of Indian pilots, but the entire aviation ecosystem of the country will benefit from Boeing's experience in safety and quality,'' Gupta noted.

