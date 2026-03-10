Left Menu

Kavinder Gupta: A Vision for Himachal's Future

Kavinder Gupta was sworn in as the governor of Himachal Pradesh, emphasizing his intent to work beyond political affiliations. Pledging to focus on development across various sectors, he aims to foster growth in education, environmental protection, and youth welfare while enhancing state infrastructure and cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 10-03-2026 22:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 22:28 IST
In a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, Kavinder Gupta, the former LG of Ladakh, was officially sworn in as the governor of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. Gupta emphasized that the governorship transcends political lines, focusing on the state's comprehensive development and societal progress.

Gupta highlighted the necessity of involving everyone in nation-building, advocating for action against non-performing employees to ensure efficient governance. He committed to working in strict alignment with the Constitution and fostering close collaboration with the state government to ensure continued progress.

During his address, Gupta outlined his priorities including enhancing education quality, promoting environmental conservation, and preserving cultural heritage. He also aims to boost tourism, focus on youth welfare, and tackle drug abuse while developing border areas and eliminating tuberculosis in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

