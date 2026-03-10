Empowering Women's Health: Delhi CM Gupta Speaks at Medical Professionals Conference

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted her administration's commitment to women's healthcare accessibility through enhanced services, during a conference focusing on 'Women in the Medical Profession'.

Held at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the event gathered distinguished women doctors to discuss medical challenges facing women at various life stages.

Key discussions included preventive care, timely diagnosis, and educational advancements facilitating women's empowerment in healthcare roles, underscoring the importance of multidisciplinary approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)