Left Menu

Empowering Women's Health: Delhi CM Gupta Speaks at Medical Professionals Conference

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlighted her government's dedication to women's healthcare at the 'Women in the Medical Profession' conference at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The event emphasized preventive care and educational advancements' role in women's empowerment, featuring discussions led by women experts across medical fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:29 IST
Empowering Women's Health: Delhi CM Gupta Speaks at Medical Professionals Conference
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted her administration's commitment to women's healthcare accessibility through enhanced services, during a conference focusing on 'Women in the Medical Profession'.

Held at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the event gathered distinguished women doctors to discuss medical challenges facing women at various life stages.

Key discussions included preventive care, timely diagnosis, and educational advancements facilitating women's empowerment in healthcare roles, underscoring the importance of multidisciplinary approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Urges Israel to Cease Targeting Iran's Energy Network

US Urges Israel to Cease Targeting Iran's Energy Network

 Global
2
Air India Navigates Middle East Skies Amid Conflict

Air India Navigates Middle East Skies Amid Conflict

 India
3
Allegations of Rape Rock Sonbhadra: Father Accused by Daughter

Allegations of Rape Rock Sonbhadra: Father Accused by Daughter

 India
4
Israel's Strategic Conflict: Coordination, Timeline, and International Diplomacy

Israel's Strategic Conflict: Coordination, Timeline, and International Diplo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026