Empowering Women's Health: Delhi CM Gupta Speaks at Medical Professionals Conference
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta highlighted her government's dedication to women's healthcare at the 'Women in the Medical Profession' conference at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The event emphasized preventive care and educational advancements' role in women's empowerment, featuring discussions led by women experts across medical fields.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta asserted her administration's commitment to women's healthcare accessibility through enhanced services, during a conference focusing on 'Women in the Medical Profession'.
Held at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the event gathered distinguished women doctors to discuss medical challenges facing women at various life stages.
Key discussions included preventive care, timely diagnosis, and educational advancements facilitating women's empowerment in healthcare roles, underscoring the importance of multidisciplinary approaches.
