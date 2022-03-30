Copper futures rise on spot demand
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2022 13:53 IST
Copper prices on Wednesday rose by 0.58 per cent to Rs 822.50 per kilogram in futures market on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in April traded higher by Rs 4.75 or 0.58 per cent to Rs 822.50 per kg in a business turnover of 3,507 lots.
Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in spot demand.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 822.50
- Multi Commodity Exchange
Advertisement