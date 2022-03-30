E-rickshaw driver who died trying to save workers trapped in sewer was former gym instructor

Satish Ladwal, who died trying to save three workers trapped inside a sewer here, was a fitness instructor, but took to driving an e-rickshaw after losing his job due to closure of gyms during the third Covid wave, his elder brother said on Wednesday.

The bodies of the workers along with that of Satish's were pulled out of the sewer line in northwest Delhi's Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar early in the morning, following an overnight operation by police, the fire department and the National Disaster Response Force.

''Satish was the youngest among us five brothers. Just a couple of months ago, I had lost my brother Karamveer Ladwal, who used to live in Jeevan Park, to cardiac arrest,'' Krishan Ladwal said.

Satish (38), who is survived by his three daughters and wife, was a gym instructor and a bouncer, but later started driving an e-rickshaw after the lockdown hit the gym business, he said.

''He was very passionate about fitness and had joined a gym when he was 18. He used to work somewhere in Lado Sarai, but lost his job during the Covid lockdown. The gyms were closed and to top it, he was also not getting a job of a bouncer. Following this he started driving an e-rickshaw,'' Krishan said.

Police had said that Satish, a resident of Sardar Colony in Rohini Sector-16, was a hero as he tried to save the workers.

''I received a call around 7 pm (on Tuesday) that Satish got trapped inside a sewer when he went to save some workers. He was not financially sound, but always used to come forward to help others,'' Krishan said.

The Ladwals belong to Sapla district of Haryana and were living in Delhi.

Krishan also said that around six to seven years ago, Satish used work as a bouncer for a legislator in Uttar Pradesh, but left the job as he missed being with his family.

Satish's relative Mohan Arora said he received information around 8 pm on Tuesday regarding the incident.

''After receiving the call, I reached the spot. His body was pulled out of the sewer around 12 am. The body was shifted to the BJRM Hospital. I got to know that Satish had reached the spot in his e-rickshaw and saw people gathered there. He went there and saw some persons crying for help. He tried to save them, but got trapped inside the sewer and lost his life,'' Arora said.

