Market Volatility Amid Geopolitical Tensions: Precious Metals and Asian Shares in Focus
Asian shares declined as Wall Street tech stocks fell, while precious metals like silver and gold experienced volatile fluctuations after significant gains. Geopolitical tensions escalated with Russia-Ukraine disputes and China's live-fire drills near Taiwan. Currency markets remained unstable, reflecting global economic and political dynamics.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 08:01 IST
On Tuesday, Asian shares experienced a downturn, mirroring Wall Street's technology sector slump. Precious metals, specifically silver and gold, saw steep volatility following substantial recent gains.
Global geopolitical tensions rose as Russia accused Ukraine of presidential residence attacks and China conducted military exercises near Taiwan. These events created further instability in global markets.
The currency markets demonstrated unease, with the U.S. dollar declining while the Australian dollar weakened as commodity prices dropped. Meanwhile, oil prices slipped slightly after significant overnight gains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
