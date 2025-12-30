India's Rice Boom and the Groundwater Bust: A Double-Edged Sword

India recently achieved a landmark by becoming the world's top rice producer, eclipsing China. Politicians lauded resilient farmers and innovative policies, but there's an underlying crisis threatening this agricultural triumph.

The southern provinces of Punjab and Haryana face drastic groundwater depletion, with farmers drilling deeper and incurring heavy debts to access water. Despite monsoon rains, aquifers remain over-exploited, exacerbating the issue.

Efforts to promote crop diversification with government subsidies have seen limited success. Though some initiatives encourage planting less water-intensive crops like millets, long-term solutions remain elusive, raising concerns over the sustainability of India's agricultural future.

