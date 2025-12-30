India's Rice Boom and the Groundwater Bust: A Double-Edged Sword
India now leads in global rice production, surpassing China. However, substantial groundwater depletion, driven by irrigation demands and government subsidies, threatens farmers' futures in key states. Despite incentives to switch crops, many farmers struggle with the financial burdens of deepening borewells to access diminishing water supplies.
India recently achieved a landmark by becoming the world's top rice producer, eclipsing China. Politicians lauded resilient farmers and innovative policies, but there's an underlying crisis threatening this agricultural triumph.
The southern provinces of Punjab and Haryana face drastic groundwater depletion, with farmers drilling deeper and incurring heavy debts to access water. Despite monsoon rains, aquifers remain over-exploited, exacerbating the issue.
Efforts to promote crop diversification with government subsidies have seen limited success. Though some initiatives encourage planting less water-intensive crops like millets, long-term solutions remain elusive, raising concerns over the sustainability of India's agricultural future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- rice
- groundwater
- depletion
- agriculture
- farmers
- subsidies
- Haryana
- Punjab
- crop-diversification
ALSO READ
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Pledges Support for Uttarakhand’s Farmers Amidst Crop Damage
Reviving Agriculture: The Rise of Young Farmers in Senegal
India's Agriculture Sector Achieves Record Output Despite US Tariffs
Odisha's 15 Lakh Hectares Plan: Chief Minister's Bold Vision for Farmers
40 lakh farmers in India adopted organic farming, which proved beneficial as it enhances production: Union minister Amit Shah in MP's Rewa.