Left Menu

India's Rice Boom and the Groundwater Bust: A Double-Edged Sword

India now leads in global rice production, surpassing China. However, substantial groundwater depletion, driven by irrigation demands and government subsidies, threatens farmers' futures in key states. Despite incentives to switch crops, many farmers struggle with the financial burdens of deepening borewells to access diminishing water supplies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 08:03 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 08:03 IST
India's Rice Boom and the Groundwater Bust: A Double-Edged Sword
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India recently achieved a landmark by becoming the world's top rice producer, eclipsing China. Politicians lauded resilient farmers and innovative policies, but there's an underlying crisis threatening this agricultural triumph.

The southern provinces of Punjab and Haryana face drastic groundwater depletion, with farmers drilling deeper and incurring heavy debts to access water. Despite monsoon rains, aquifers remain over-exploited, exacerbating the issue.

Efforts to promote crop diversification with government subsidies have seen limited success. Though some initiatives encourage planting less water-intensive crops like millets, long-term solutions remain elusive, raising concerns over the sustainability of India's agricultural future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un Ramps Up Rocket Production Amidst Strategic Military Visits

Kim Jong Un Ramps Up Rocket Production Amidst Strategic Military Visits

 Global
2
Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Resilience and Political Prowess

Khaleda Zia: A Legacy of Resilience and Political Prowess

 Bangladesh
3
Trump Urges Netanyahu to Rethink West Bank Policies

Trump Urges Netanyahu to Rethink West Bank Policies

 Global
4
Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Unyielding Leader and Mother of Democracy

Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's Unyielding Leader and Mother of Democracy

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025