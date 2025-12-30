Left Menu

End of an Era: Bangladesh Mourns the Passing of Khaleda Zia

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female prime minister and leader of the BNP, has died at age 80 following a prolonged illness. She passed away at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka after her condition worsened. Her death marks a significant moment in the nation's political history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 30-12-2025 08:10 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 08:10 IST
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's pioneering first female prime minister, has passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness, local media reported Tuesday.

Zia, a prominent political figure and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, died at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital, where she had been admitted for routine tests that revealed complications.

Despite local and foreign specialists' efforts, Zia's condition worsened, leading to her death. Her passing marks a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

