End of an Era: Bangladesh Mourns the Passing of Khaleda Zia
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first female prime minister and leader of the BNP, has died at age 80 following a prolonged illness. She passed away at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka after her condition worsened. Her death marks a significant moment in the nation's political history.
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's pioneering first female prime minister, has passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness, local media reported Tuesday.
Zia, a prominent political figure and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, died at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital, where she had been admitted for routine tests that revealed complications.
Despite local and foreign specialists' efforts, Zia's condition worsened, leading to her death. Her passing marks a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's political landscape.
