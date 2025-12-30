End of an Era: Bangladesh Mourns the Passing of Khaleda Zia

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's pioneering first female prime minister, has passed away at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness, local media reported Tuesday.

Zia, a prominent political figure and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, died at Dhaka's Evercare Hospital, where she had been admitted for routine tests that revealed complications.

Despite local and foreign specialists' efforts, Zia's condition worsened, leading to her death. Her passing marks a pivotal moment in Bangladesh's political landscape.

