Legacy of Khaleda Zia: Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister and Her Political Journey

Khaleda Zia, a pivotal figure in Bangladeshi politics and the nation's first female prime minister, has died at age 80. Her life was marked by a fierce political rivalry with Sheikh Hasina, which defined much of Bangladesh's modern political landscape. Zia had been acquitted in corruption cases that clouded her latter years.

Zia's political journey was rooted in her fight against military rule, having helped to mobilize mass movements to overthrow dictator H.M. Ershad in 1990. Her leadership inspired democratic reforms, despite accusations of corruption and controversial alliances.

Through tumultuous elections and governance marked by allegations and political imprisonment, Zia's dedication to her party and country remained unwavering. Her elder son, Tarique Rahman, continues to lead the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, further extending her political legacy.

