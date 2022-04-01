Keeping the 'Human' in human resources; HR Leaders discuss the future of Tech in HR at the HR Tech MENA Summit 2022

MUMBAI, India, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZingHR, a premier HR cloud-tech venture that offers a comprehensive 'hire-to-rehire' human capital management (HCM) platform, marked its presence as a key contributor at the 8th edition of the annual HR Tech MENA Summit. Mr Debabrat (Debu) Mishra, ZingHR's Advisory Board Member, participated as moderator in a panel discussion on - Keeping the Human in Human Resources. The panel included global leaders who discussed the pressing topic of personalising tech for employees in the hyper-digital world and shared their insights on finding solutions for HR transformation and employee well-being.

The discussion highlighted that while technology and innovation continue to drive significant changes in the HR industry, the focus remains on human-centred digital transformation; powered by touchpoints such as continuous feedback, employee recognition, celebrating individual & team accomplishmentsand building a more cohesive workplace culture.

On the panel were Ashutosh Labroo, Group Chief People & Culture Officer, Athena Education Investment LLC, Aysha Sulaiman, Group Director of Human Resources Development, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zoneand Nisha Verma, Chief Human Resources Officer, Apparel Group.

During the discussion, Ashutosh Labroo, Group Chief People & Culture Officer, Athena Education Investment LLC pointed that, ''In today's time, when I look at how technology is evolving, I think personalisation from a standardisation point of view, there is a big difference between the two because employer side is trying to standardise, the employees won't like it if we standardise it too much. The core objective is to move towards mobility, and that's what we are doing in the current times.'' Furthermore, one of the key points discussed was getting employees accustomed to technology. Adding to this, Aysha Sulaiman, Group Director of Human Resources Development, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone and Nisha Verma, Chief Human Resources Officer, Apparel Group spoke about the importance of simplifying and personalising HR tech for their employees. They emphasised the need to understand and train employees who are managing this tech, to give them the acumen to deep-dive into identifying the needs of individuals and thus, enable the tech as per these requirements.

Commenting on the association with MENA Summit, Chandrasekar Subramanian, Director & Business Head – APAC & MENA, ZingHR said, ''We are thrilled to be a key contributor in this one-of-a-kind thought leadership initiative in the MEA region. The summit gave us an opportunity to interact & network with like-minded peers and discuss the latest developments in the HR Tech space. We were happy to showcase the value proposition of the ZingHR platform and how it empowers & engages the modern workforce with digital transformations that are forward-thinking and business-driven.'' MENA Tech Summit was held in Dubai and brought together more than 400 industry luminaries to assess the current trends and shed light on the future wherein HR tech is balanced with a human touch. Zing HR marked its presence as Platinum Sponsors at the 8th edition of the annual HR Tech MENA Summit.

About ZingHR ZingHR is a Gartner recognised, Global HR Tech Venture, accelerated by Microsoft, funded by Tata Capital with more than 700+ customers and 1.6 million active users worldwide.

The ZingHR platform offers a complete cloud-based, Hire to Rehire, HCM solution which is delivered using future-ready, innovative technologies & concepts such as Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine and Deep Learning Algorithms. We pride ourselves on providing vertical-focused solutions, all available in 26 global languages (including Arabic). We have integrated all local compliances & practices in our highly configurable platform.

Our value proposition lies in enabling organisations achieve audacious, tangible and measurable success such as ESG goals, Top Line increases, EBITDA improvements, People Engagement, Employee Experience and People Productivity.

CHROs, CFOs, CIOs, CEOs, Boards, Investors all embrace the collaborative engagement style adopted by ZingHR to transform business processes and achieve critical business outcomes. #ReadySetTransform To know more about us, visit www.zinghr.com PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)