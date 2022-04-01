Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund appoints Anthony Heredia as MD & CEO

Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund, a joint venture of Mahindra Finance and Manulife Investment Management of Singapore, has appointed Anthony Heredia as its managing director and chief executive with immediate effect.

Heredia will succeed Ashutosh Bishnoi, who retired on March 31, said Ramesh Iyer, vice chairman and managing director of Mahindra Finance.

Mahindra Manulife Investment Management, formerly known as Mahindra Asset Management Company, acts as the investment manager of Mahindra Manulife Mutual Fund which was earlier known as Mahindra Mutual Fund.

In April 2020, Mahindra Finance divested 49 per cent stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mahindra Manulife Investment Management to Manulife Investment Management of Singapore to form the 51:49 joint venture.

