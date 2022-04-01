Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Friday increased by Rs 9 to Rs 3,175 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for April delivery traded up by Rs 9 or 0.28 per cent to Rs 3,175 per quintal with an open interest of 76,010 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.

