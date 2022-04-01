Chittaranjan Locomotive Works produces record 486 locos in FY 2021-22

Chittaranjan Locomotive Works has produced a record 486 locomotives in the 2021-22 financial year against the Railway Board's production target of 485 locos, a statement from the national transporter stated on Friday. V K Tripathi, the chairman and CEO of the Railway Board, flagged off the 486th locomotive of FY 2021-22, WAG-9 HC (33562) and dedicated it to the nation from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW) through video conference on March 31. ''This feat has been achieved in only 283 working days. It is the best-ever loco production performance by CLW in any financial year,'' the Railways said.

Tripathi congratulated ''team CLW'' for the record and expressed hope that CLW will achieve lots of milestones in the financial years to come.

It is worth mentioning that CLW had earlier achieved the highest loco production figure of 431 in 2019-20 which it has now surpassed.

''This best-ever record milestone is attributed chiefly to the improved supply chain management, hard work and dedication of staff and officers of team CLW in FY 2021-22 by consistently producing more than 40+ locomotives per month,'' the statement said.

