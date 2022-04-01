Left Menu

CarzSo sells 500 pre-owned cars through VR-based showrooms in last fiscal

01-04-2022
Virtual cars showroom platform CarzSo on Friday it has closed deals for more than 500 pre-owned cars in the fiscal ended March 2022, garnering a revenue of Rs 10 crore.

The platform, which re-launched its VR-based cars showroom in January this year, offers its customers a wide range of pre-owned cars with complete details, pictures, highly-personalized services and a virtual tour of cars.

By harnessing the power of virtual reality, CarzSo has been able to tap the tier-III cities, which are now emerging as a burgeoning market for pre-owned cars, it said in a statement.

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

