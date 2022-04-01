Left Menu

Soccer-French soccer's ruling body seals CVC investment deal

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:49 IST
Soccer-French soccer's ruling body seals CVC investment deal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • France

LFP, the ruling body of French soccer, confirmed on Friday an investment deal with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and added it had also set up a new commercial subsidiary.

Last month, CVC acquired a 13% stake worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion) in the media rights business of France's Ligue 1, the top flight division that hosts clubs such as Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Olympique Marseille and Lyon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022