Soccer-French soccer's ruling body seals CVC investment deal
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-04-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 16:49 IST
- Country:
- France
LFP, the ruling body of French soccer, confirmed on Friday an investment deal with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and added it had also set up a new commercial subsidiary.
Last month, CVC acquired a 13% stake worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion) in the media rights business of France's Ligue 1, the top flight division that hosts clubs such as Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Olympique Marseille and Lyon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Olympique Marseille
- CVC Capital Partners
- French
- Ligue 1
- Lyon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine war does not justify "whatever it takes" policies, France's Villeroy says
Rugby-Penaud back on the wing as France gear up for England clash
Mali to suspend French broadcasters France 24 and RFI
Rugby-France team to face England in the Six Nations
RFI, France 24 holding company says Mali junta accusations are "unfounded"