Soccer-French soccer's ruling body seals CVC investment deal

LFP, the ruling body of French soccer, confirmed on Friday an investment deal with private equity firm CVC Capital Partners and added it had also set up a new commercial subsidiary.

Last month, CVC acquired a 13% stake worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion) in the media rights business of France's Ligue 1, the top flight division that hosts clubs such as Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Olympique Marseille and Lyon.

