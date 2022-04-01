Samunnati to increase workforce by 20 pc this year

Agriculture value chain enabler Samunnati on Friday said it plans to increase its workforce by 20 per cent this year. Currently, the company has a headcount of 611. According to a statement, the company intends to bolster its workforce further by adding 20 per cent more talent in 2022, with close to 100 positions open across functions.

The Chennai-based company has a presence in more than 100 agri value chains spread over 22 states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)