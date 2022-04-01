Honda Cars' domestic sales fall 7 pc in March

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday reported a 7 per cent decline in domestic sales at 6,589 units in March as compared to the year-ago period.

The company had sold a total of 7,103 units in the same month last year.

In March, the company said it exported 2,243 units as compared to 1,069 units in March 2021.

The automaker said its dispatches in the domestic market stood at 85,609 units last fiscal, a growth of 4.3 per cent over 2020-21 fiscal.

The company had sold 82,074 units during FY 2020-21. HCIL also exported a total volume of 19,401 units during the last fiscal as compared to 5,131 units in 2020-21.

HCIL Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said the last fiscal year has been a mixed bag for the industry. Every quarter was punctuated with multiple challenges - from the pandemic to paucity, hike in raw material pricing and chip shortage. The industry, however, showed resilience and succeeded in restoring positivity in the market, he added. ''We weren't isolated from these challenges and did feel the impact of the chip shortage. With market situation returning to normalcy after an extended tough period, the current situation looks stable paving the way for growth in future. We are entering this financial year with renewed energy and enthusiasm,'' he said.

