Left Menu

Honda Cars' domestic sales fall 7 pc in March

HCIL also exported a total volume of 19,401 units during the last fiscal as compared to 5,131 units in 2020-21.HCIL Director Marketing and Sales Yuichi Murata said the last fiscal year has been a mixed bag for the industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 18:35 IST
Honda Cars' domestic sales fall 7 pc in March
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Friday reported a 7 per cent decline in domestic sales at 6,589 units in March as compared to the year-ago period.

The company had sold a total of 7,103 units in the same month last year.

In March, the company said it exported 2,243 units as compared to 1,069 units in March 2021.

The automaker said its dispatches in the domestic market stood at 85,609 units last fiscal, a growth of 4.3 per cent over 2020-21 fiscal.

The company had sold 82,074 units during FY 2020-21. HCIL also exported a total volume of 19,401 units during the last fiscal as compared to 5,131 units in 2020-21.

HCIL Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said the last fiscal year has been a mixed bag for the industry. Every quarter was punctuated with multiple challenges - from the pandemic to paucity, hike in raw material pricing and chip shortage. The industry, however, showed resilience and succeeded in restoring positivity in the market, he added. ''We weren't isolated from these challenges and did feel the impact of the chip shortage. With market situation returning to normalcy after an extended tough period, the current situation looks stable paving the way for growth in future. We are entering this financial year with renewed energy and enthusiasm,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India
4
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022