Chennai & Kamarajar Ports record 25.8 pc growth in cargo in FY22

Chennai and Kamarajar Ports have jointly handled 87.3 million metric tonnes of cargo traffic in financial year 2021-22 registering a growth of 25.8 per cent, according to a top official.

Chennai Port handled 48.56 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo while 38.74 MMT was taken up by Kamarajar Port registering an overall 25.8 per cent growth over the previous year cumulative cargo of 69.4 MMT, Chennai Port Authority Chairman Sunil Paliwal said.

During the period 2021-22, Chennai and Kamarajar Ports together handled 20,82,575 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) as compared to 15,86,810 TEUs in 2020-21 which was up by 31.2 per cent, Paliwal also the Chairman and Managing Director of Kamarajar Port said.

The cargo profile of Chennai Port constitutes 64 per cent containers, 27 per cent liquid bulk, five per cent dry bulk and four per cent break-bulk cargo, he told reporters on the performance of the ports during the last financial year.

On the exports front, both the ports shipped 3,06,184 units of automobiles up by 36.7 per cent from 2,23,920 units exported in FY2020-21, he said.

Kamarajar Port constitutes 57 per cent dry bulk, 24 per cent containers, 13 per cent liquid cargo and six per cent break-bulk cargo.

On the revenues generated by the two ports, he said Chennai Port reported highest net surplus at Rs 111.37 crore as compared to Rs 5.82 crore recorded in 2020-21. ''This is the highest net surplus for Chennai Port in the last 11 years'', he said.

Kamarajar Port also recorded its highest net surplus of Rs 531.95 crore during the year under review as compared to Rs 295.83 crore in 2020-21, he added.

