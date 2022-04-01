'Advantage Assam' has attracted over Rs 87,500 cr investment: Minister

Investment of over Rs 87,500 crore has come to the state as a result of the ''Advantage Assam'' summit organised by the government in February 2018, Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said in the assembly on Friday.

Of this, projects worth over Rs 9,700 crore have been commissioned, while projects of another Rs 59,000 crore are ''ongoing'', he said.

Making a statement in the House on the benefits reaped from the business event, Patowary said, ''Most states of the country host such investment summits and are praised for it. Assam too organised such an investment meet and we also were able to attract much investment due to it.''.

Patowary said projects worth Rs 87,512.39 crore have come to the state as a result of 'Advantage Assam', of which projects worth Rs 9,708.78 crore have been commissioned.

He also stated that ''projects of Rs 59,183.61 crore are ongoing and Rs 18,620 crore are in the pipeline''.

Of the total investment, Rs 64,946.49 crore are in the public sector and Rs 22,565.9 crore are in the private segment, the minister said.

The summit was hosted on February 3-4, 2018 during the first term of the BJP-led state government.

