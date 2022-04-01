Business Briefs

Aamir Khan appointed as PharmEasy's brand ambassador * Actor Aamir Khan has been appointed as the brand ambassador of consumer healthcare company Pharmeasy.

Khan will be seen in television commercials of the company, an official statement said.

*** Karthik Reddy of Blume Ventures to chair Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association * Blume Ventures' Karthik Reddy has been appointed as the chairman of the industry's lobby grouping Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association.

Moreover, Ashley Menezes of Chryscapital will be the vice chairman and a part of the nine-member executive committee, as per an official statement.

*** Visa launches 'creator programme' to promote NFTs' use among artists * Global payments major Visa on Friday announced the launch of a 'creator programme' to help artists understand and use non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The initiative will help digital-first artists, musicians, fashion designers and filmmakers accelerate their ventures through NFTs, according to an official statement. *** HFCL finishes laying optical fiber cable in Jharkhand * HFCL Ltd on Friday announced the completion of laying Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) in Jharkhand, under the Centre's ambitious BharatNet project.

''HFCL has completed connectivity of 1,789 gram panchayats through GPON network wherein 7,765 kms of OFC network has been laid out thereby providing broadband connectivity to all the gram panchayats of Jharkhand,'' the company said in a statement.

Despite tough terrains and other challenges, Jharkhand has become the first state to provide connectivity to all its gram panchayats under state-led model of BharatNet programme.

*** iCubesWire bags digital mandate for Luxor * iCubesWire, a digital marketing and creative agency, has been on-boarded as Luxor's digital and social media marketing partner.

iCubesWire, with its focus on performance marketing, video creation, animation and influencer marketing, would help the brand reach more customers efficiently.

The agency will take on the responsibility of implementing digital marketing practices for the brand, as per the release. *** COSIA elects Sandeep J Parikh as President * The Chamber of Small Industry Associations (COSIA) on Friday said it has elected Sandeep J Parikh as its President.

M R (Appa) Khambete will be the President Emeritus of the grouping now, a release said on Friday.

COSIA is a national-level chamber of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Other members elected to the grouping's managing committee are Purushottam S Agwan, Dharmu A Vanjani and Mukesh Uttmani. They have been elected as vice presidents of the committee.

