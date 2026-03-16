Antarctic Microbes: Energy from Air Below Freezing Point

In a groundbreaking study published in The ISME Journal, scientists have discovered that Antarctic microbes can generate energy from the atmosphere even under extreme cold conditions. Utilizing a process known as aerotrophy, these microbes extract energy from hydrogen and carbon monoxide in the air.

The findings were confirmed through extensive research conducted between 2022 and 2024, wherein scientists collected soil samples from East Antarctica to analyze microbial activity. Data revealed that these soil microbes not only function at temperatures as low as -20°C but also continue to act as primary producers in the absence of photosynthesis-dependent energy sources.

As global warming becomes an increasing concern, understanding the resilience of these microbial ecosystems is crucial. The study suggests that under varying emissions scenarios, the role of aerotrophy may expand, impacting the global hydrogen cycle and the duration of certain greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)