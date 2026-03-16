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Antarctic Microbes: Energy from Air Below Freezing Point

A recent study reveals Antarctic microbes can produce energy from atmospheric gases at temperatures as low as -20°C through a process called aerotrophy. This ability highlights potential resilience to climate change and expands understanding of life in extreme environments, suggesting microbes play a primary producer role in Antarctica year-round.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:41 IST
Antarctic Microbes: Energy from Air Below Freezing Point
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In a groundbreaking study published in The ISME Journal, scientists have discovered that Antarctic microbes can generate energy from the atmosphere even under extreme cold conditions. Utilizing a process known as aerotrophy, these microbes extract energy from hydrogen and carbon monoxide in the air.

The findings were confirmed through extensive research conducted between 2022 and 2024, wherein scientists collected soil samples from East Antarctica to analyze microbial activity. Data revealed that these soil microbes not only function at temperatures as low as -20°C but also continue to act as primary producers in the absence of photosynthesis-dependent energy sources.

As global warming becomes an increasing concern, understanding the resilience of these microbial ecosystems is crucial. The study suggests that under varying emissions scenarios, the role of aerotrophy may expand, impacting the global hydrogen cycle and the duration of certain greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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