Govt Pushes Electric Bicycle Micromobility to Boost Rural Livelihoods and Green Mobility

The Union Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), in collaboration with Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL), organised a National Workshop on Promoting Micromobility through Electric Bicycles, highlighting the growing role of electric micromobility in transforming rural livelihoods, improving mobility and advancing sustainable development.

Held under the theme “Electric Bicycles Powering Rural Livelihoods,” the workshop brought together government officials, industry leaders, researchers, development partners and women entrepreneurs to explore how electric cargo bicycles can enhance access to markets, reduce transport barriers and support rural economic activity.

The event was attended by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan, along with senior officials from central ministries, state governments, State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs), technology providers and women members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

Affordable Mobility Key to Strengthening Rural Economies

Addressing the gathering, Minister Kamlesh Paswan stressed that reliable and affordable mobility remains a crucial factor in expanding rural economic opportunities, particularly for women and small entrepreneurs.

He said electric micromobility solutions such as cargo electric bicycles can significantly improve the ability of rural workers to transport goods, access services and expand livelihood activities.

Paswan emphasised the importance of institutional convergence between government ministries, state governments, industry and development partners to scale up electric micromobility solutions across rural India.

He highlighted that enhanced mobility could play a transformative role in empowering women entrepreneurs, particularly those involved in Self-Help Groups under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) and initiatives such as the Lakhpati Didi programme, which aims to enable rural women to achieve sustainable income growth.

STREE Impact Assessment Report Launched

A key highlight of the workshop was the launch of the STREE Impact Assessment Report, which documents lessons, outcomes and evidence from pilot projects implemented across several states.

The report examines how electric cargo bicycles can support rural entrepreneurs, improve logistics for small businesses and reduce the physical burden associated with manual transportation.

During the event, women Self-Help Group members from pilot states were recognised as “Energy Champions” for their leadership in adopting and promoting electric mobility solutions within their communities.

Electric Bicycles Demonstrated for Rural Applications

Participants also witnessed a “Know Your Electric Bicycle” live demonstration, which showcased cargo electric bicycles designed for livelihood activities such as small-scale trading, delivery services, farm transport and local market access.

The demonstration allowed policymakers and stakeholders to observe practical use cases and technology features, while the Minister interacted with women beneficiaries to understand how the bicycles perform in real-world rural settings.

The interaction focused on product functionality, suitability for rural terrain and the practical benefits for women entrepreneurs.

STREE Pilot Demonstrates Impact in Four States

The workshop built on lessons from the STREE (Sustainable Transport for Rural Entrepreneurs through Electric Bicycles) pilot initiative, implemented by CESL in partnership with the Ministry of Rural Development.

The pilot was rolled out across four states — Bihar, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Early findings from the pilot indicate that electric cargo bicycles can significantly reduce physical drudgery for rural workers, improve transport efficiency and enhance access to markets and services.

The initiative has also shown potential to expand women-led enterprises, enabling Self-Help Group members to undertake activities such as delivery services, agricultural transport and rural retail distribution.

Policy Discussions on Scaling Electric Micromobility

The workshop featured three thematic panel discussions examining policy frameworks, market opportunities and implementation strategies for expanding electric micromobility in rural areas.

Panel I – Building India’s Electric Bicycle EcosystemExperts discussed opportunities to scale the sector through domestic manufacturing, stronger supply chains and rural service networks, while also addressing demand creation and affordability.

Panel II – Policy Convergence for Electric MicromobilityThe second session explored how coordination between multiple ministries and state governments can support the adoption of electric bicycles through financing, incentives and infrastructure support.

Panel III – Electric Bicycles for Rural Livelihoods and Climate ActionThe final panel highlighted the potential of electric micromobility to strengthen rural livelihoods while contributing to climate mitigation, with states sharing early experiences from pilot implementation.

Advancing Women’s Economic Empowerment

Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department of Rural Development, emphasised that the initiative represents a timely intervention to address mobility challenges faced by rural entrepreneurs.

He noted that improved mobility can directly support income generation and business expansion for women-led enterprises, particularly those associated with Self-Help Groups.

The initiative also aligns with national priorities around green mobility, inclusive growth and rural development.

Towards Sustainable Rural Transport Solutions

Officials said the workshop reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to promoting inclusive livelihoods, women’s economic empowerment and environmentally sustainable mobility solutions.

Electric bicycles, they noted, represent a scalable, affordable and people-centric transport solution capable of bridging mobility gaps in rural and semi-urban areas, while simultaneously reducing emissions and transport costs.

As India accelerates its transition toward clean mobility and sustainable rural development, electric micromobility solutions are expected to play a growing role in supporting local economies and strengthening grassroots entrepreneurship.