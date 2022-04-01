Maha govt transfers 4 senior bureaucrats

The Maharashtra government on Friday transferred four senior bureaucrats, an official said.

He said principal secretary of the finance department Rajagopal Devara has been shifted to planning department, while A Shaila, another IAS official working as special commissioner of sales tax department, will has been made secretary (reforms), he added.

Vivek Bhimanwar, who was joint secretary of information and technology, has now been made managing director of Filmcity, while MV Mohite has been moved out of the rural development department and made managing director of Annasaheb Patil Arthik Vikas Mahamandal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)