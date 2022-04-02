Saudi-led coalition welcomes the 2-month truce in Yemen -state TV
The Saudi-led coalition, which intervened in March 2015 against the Houthis, welcomed on Friday the U.N.-brokered truce in Yemen saying it supports the U.N. efforts and arrangements to keep the truce, Saudi state TV reported.
The warring sides in Yemen's seven-year conflict have for the first time in years agreed on a nationwide truce, which would also allow fuel imports into Houthi-held areas and some flights operating from Sanaa airport, the United Nations envoy said on Friday.
