Ukraine's economy could contract 40% in 2022, ministry says
Reuters | Updated: 02-04-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 13:18 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's economy shrank 16% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year and could contract 40% in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion, the economy ministry said in a statement on Saturday, citing preliminary estimates.
"Areas in which remote work is impossible have suffered the most," it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement