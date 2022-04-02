Left Menu

Ukraine's economy could contract 40% in 2022, ministry says

Ukraine's economy could contract 40% in 2022, ministry says
  Ukraine

Ukraine's economy shrank 16% year-on-year in the first quarter of this year and could contract 40% in 2022 as a result of Russia's invasion, the economy ministry said in a statement on Saturday, citing preliminary estimates.

"Areas in which remote work is impossible have suffered the most," it said.

